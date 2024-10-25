Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers attacker Neil McCann has told the Gers they need to show the same attitude and approach from the win over FCSB in their coming games.

The Gers managed to ease some of the pressure mounting on manager Philippe Clement by thrashing FCSB 4-0 at Ibrox in the Europa League on Thursday night.

All too often this season Rangers have failed to blow opposing teams away in the manner their fans expect, but the FCSB result was a step in the right direction.

Tom Lawrence, Vaclav Cerny (two) and Hamza Igamane all got on the scoresheet against the Romanians.

McCann thinks Rangers’ performance was superb, but stressed they need to now repeat it in the coming games.

He believes there are non-negotiables, such as working harder than the opposition, which Rangers showed against FCSB.

“There are a lot of challenges ahead for Rangers, some very big games coming up”, McCann said on BBC Sportsound.

“They really have to show this type of performance, the character, responsibility, intensity, attitude.

“These non-negotiables were on show tonight.

“It’s about working harder than your opponent.”

Rangers now have a Scottish Premiership meeting with St Mirren on the agenda and expectations will be high that they will record another equally impressive win.