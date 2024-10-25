Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor believes that Saturday’s opponents Reading have some serious talents and are a free-scoring team, but the Pirates will go into the game with belief and confidence from their last match.

The Gas, who have won three of their last four matches, registered a narrow 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night in League One.

They are not set to have much respite though with playoff contenders Reading now awaiting them on Saturday.

Ruben Selles’ side have done a decent job despite the troubles they have been going through are expected to pose a serious challenge in front of Taylor’s team.

Heaping praise on their opponents on Saturday, the Bristol Rovers manager insisted that Reading are a free-scoring team and are very aggressive in terms of how they move without the ball.

However, the manager also has confidence in his own team’s ability and insists that they will head into the game with the confidence of the Shrewsbury win and try to put in a performance.

“A lot to admire, whether they were forced into it or not, with their philosophy of giving young players a chance. From their academy, from within, it’s fantastic to see”, Taylor told the press while assessing Bristol Rovers’ opponents.

“But they’ve got some serious talent. They’re a free-scoring team.

“They’re very aggressive in terms of the way they work without the ball and some fantastic attacking players so it’s a hell of a challenge but we’re in a really good position ourselves.

“We’ve won three out of the last four games in the league and we go there with the confidence of Tuesday night and with the belief and expectation that we can put on a performance.”

Last season, Bristol Rovers managed to claim a 1-1 draw away at Reading, though the Royals turned them over 2-0 at the Mem.