Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou feels Spurs star Mikey Moore is ready to start a Premier League game but insists on not rushing him.

The 17-year-old forward is considered a top talent at Spurs and Postecoglou has trusted him with first-team minutes this season.

Even though he has played only 21 minutes of Premier League football, Moore has started two Europa League matches for Spurs this term and is an established member of the first team.

Postecoglou stressed that Moore is physically growing and made it clear he will integrate him slowly into the first team.

The Spurs boss promised to give the teenager the perfect platform to grow and he admitted Moore indeed is ready to start a league game.

“He is ready to start any game but I just feel, and especially with young players, you need to be really careful with their introduction into senior football”, Postecoglou told a press conference regarding 17-year-old Moore.

“Even last year he didn’t really have a full season of football, he had quite a few injuries, a couple of injuries that kept him out and he went from playing Under-18s football to playing very little Under-21s football before we integrated him.

“You have to look at that and I think he is still physically growing and you take that into account.

“I think he’s ready to start a Premier League game, for sure.

“For us what we want to do is to continue to develop Mikey in the right way and give him a platform to keep improving.

“So far whatever we’ve asked of him he’s made a real impact and the plan is to continue to do that.”

With Heung-Min Son’s injury issues and Timo Werner’s not-so-impactful displays, it remains to be seen if the Australian will start Moore on Saturday against Crystal Palace.