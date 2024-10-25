Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Manchester United left-back Alvaro Carreras has insisted that he is fully committed to Benfica amid interest from the Red Devils and Liverpool.

The Spain Under-21 left-back joined the Portuguese giants this summer for €6m and the Red Devils included a buy-back clause worth €19.2m in the deal.

The Red Devils have not been able to field a proper left-back this season as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are yet to return from injury.

Fellow Premier League side Liverpool also want to sign a left-back and the former Manchester United man is on their wish list.

The player himself, though, has sent a clear message that currently he is putting his complete focus on his current club Benfica.

“I am a Benfica player and I am totally focused here”, Carreras told Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV [via Mais Futebol] when he was asked about interest shown by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

The 21-year-old has become an important player for the Portuguese side and taking him away from Benfica is expected to be a difficult task in the upcoming transfer window.

Benfica will be hoping they do not come under pressure regarding the defender when the window swings open in the new year.