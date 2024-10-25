Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bristol City defender Ross McCrorie has insisted that while his side have a lot of respect for Leeds United’s quality, they will go into the game with the Whites with the aim of imposing their own principles and building on their decent run of form.

The Robins, who are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, are set to play hosts to Daniel Farke’s Leeds United on Saturday in the Championship.

The Whites, with Premier League experience behind their back and the record of having reached the playoff final last season, are going to be tough opponents to play against.

McCrorie, while conceding the difficulties associated with the game, insisted that Bristol City have their own strengths and will not be fazed by the challenge of Leeds.

“It is going to be a tough game, obviously we have a decent bit of respect for them as well”, McCrorie said at a press conference.

“But at the same time, we want to put our principles on the game and go with our game plan as well.

“At the end of the day we are on a decent run, we are a good team, and we have got a lot of ability we find in the changing room.

“And they have obviously had good previous years in the Premier League and they were a top side last year.

“But we are a top side as well and it is going to be a great game, it is going to be a challenge but we are all looking forward to it.”

Leeds have their own run of form to boast of having last lost a match back in the middle of September against Burnley.