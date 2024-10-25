George Wood/Getty Images

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has cited instances to insist that his side have given the best account of themselves when they have played against teams like Sunderland and hopes to do it again on Saturday in front of a good crowd.

The U’s currently sit eleventh in the Championship after a bright start to life in the second tier.

Over the course of their journey, Buckingham’s team have given a good account of themselves, losing just three times and showing great resilience against teams such as Norwich City, Burnley, Luton Town, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

In fact, the 39-year-old’s team have even gone on to beat sides such as Norwich City and Stoke.

And ahead of their meeting with league leaders Sunderland, Buckingham has cited those instances to motivate his team to give the best account of themselves at the Stadium of Light.

“We’ve shown already we’re sitting in a good place in the league”, Buckingham said at a press conference.

“And we’ve shown the type of football we want to play, and we’ve shown when we play against teams like Sunderland that we try to give as best account of ourselves as we can.

“We’ll do exactly the same going up there in front of what will be a very good crowd.”

Sunderland have shown impressive form already this season, currently sitting on top with 25 points from eleven league games.

They enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed Burnley.