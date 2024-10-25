Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic star Terry Taylor is well aware of how dangerous of an opponent Wrexham are, but he feels the Red Dragons do not pass the ball much.

Alongside recently relegated Birmingham City, Wrexham are one of the top candidates to achieve automatic promotion from League One by the end of this season.

Phil Parkinson’s side are currently sitting second in the league table and they are set to face mid-table League One side Charlton on Saturday.

Addicks man Taylor is keeping no secrets about the match being an exciting one but he is not ready to go down without a fight.

He also pointed out a particular pattern in the Red Dragons’ style of play where he feels Wrexham are eager to cross the ball more than build up with short passes.

“I think the mood within the squad is good. We’ve come in and had a debrief today, we spoke about what we can improve on from Tuesday and the lads are in high spirits”, Taylor said via Charlton’s in-house media regarding the Wrexham clash.

“We are all looking forward to the game.

“[Wrexham] are going to be quite an accomplished team in terms of knowing what they want to do.

“I don’t think they pass the ball too much; they get it wide and put the crosses in.

“We know they will be dangerous. If we do not turn up and do everything right, it will be a tough game.

“You can feel the excitement building – everyone’s really looking forward to it.

“At the end of the day, it’s another league game and we’ve got to go out with the same attitude as normal, knowing we’ll play our game.”

The Addicks have already taken all three points from league leaders Birmingham earlier this month and Wrexham will need to be careful at The Valley to stop Charlton.