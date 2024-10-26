George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome thinks that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Manor Solomon has gone ‘off the boil’ a bit and boss Daniel Farke ‘will have a word with him’.

There was much expectation when Leeds managed to agree a loan deal with Spurs for the signature of the winger in the summer.

Solomon is widely regarded as a Premier League level player and Spurs did not agree to give Leeds any option to buy in the Israeli’s deal.

He is though struggling to get in the team at Leeds and was a substitute on Saturday as the Whites drew 0-0 with Bristol City in the Championship.

Newsome thinks that compared to how Solomon looked when he first arrived at Leeds, he has gone off the boil.

The Leeds great is not ringing the alarm bell though as he expects Farke to speak to the winger and for the Spurs man to increase his efforts.

“I thought he was very much off the boil today. He came on, ball under his foot, didn’t show great movement”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“When he came on earlier in the season and he was playing he looked electric and like a real player.

“Whether that is the fact that he’s been dropped and not in the starting eleven, that might have knocked his confidence a little bit.

“It wasn’t his greatest performance, but I am sure he will work hard in training, the gaffer will have a word with him and he will up his game.”

Solomon will be looking for minutes when Leeds are next in action, at home against strugglers Plymouth Argyle.