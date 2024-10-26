Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Leeds United great Jon Newsome has admitted he would like to see Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe play together for the Whites and revealed who he would drop to make that happen.

Daniel Farke saw his men draw a blank on Saturday afternoon as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bristol City in the Championship.

Farke has tried both Piroe and Joseph as his main striker this season, with Piroe the one currently holding the role.

Newsome though would like to see both on the pitch at the same time as he believes that would increase Leeds’ goal threat.

He revealed that he would get them both into the team by dropping Brenden Aaronson and see if that helped the Whites.

Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “I’d like to see Joseph and Piroe play together because it’s always one or the other.

“I’d possibly drop Aaronson.

“Put Piroe in the ten role, with Mateo Joseph playing up top and see if that works.

“At least you’ve tried.”

Farke will now have all week to decide how to set Leeds’ attack up for the visit of Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road in the Championship next weekend.