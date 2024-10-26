Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara believes West Ham United have messed up by replacing David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui, who he feels is a bang average manager.

Moyes moved on from the London Stadium when his deal expired after the end of last season, with the club believing it was time for a change.

Sporting director Tim Steidten moved to bring in former Wolves boss Lopetegui and the Spaniard was heavily backed in the summer transfer window with a host of new signings.

The Hammers have yet to live up to expectations though and after being thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in their last match sit in 15th and with just two wins from eight games in the Premier League.

Pressure is growing on Lopetegui, but O’Hara dismissed the boss as ‘bang average’ and feels West Ham have ‘messed it up’ by letting Moyes leave.

He told Grosvenor Sport on X: “They’ve messed it up again royally.

“Lopetegui, bang average manager. Players are all over the place, defensively they are absolutely awful, gaps all over the pitch.

“And you’re telling me Lopetegui is better than David Moyes? Absolutely not.

“For me, West Ham have absolutely killed themselves. Serves them right, same old West Ham.”

West Ham are due to play host to Manchester United at the London Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.