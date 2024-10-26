Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool’s interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush is real and the player would ‘immediately agree’ to join Liverpool given the chance.

The Reds only put one new player at Arne Slot’s disposal this season, in the shape of winger Federico Chiesa, and he was landed for a bargain fee.

Going forward, Liverpool are expected to deliver more for Slot and could have to deal with replacing the goals of Mohamed Salah sooner rather than later.

Egyptian star Marmoush has emerged as a serious option for the Reds and they have started to put in legwork.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Premier League giants have established contact with the player’s camp and Marmoush’s club Eintracht Frankfurt are aware of it.

The interest ‘is real’ and it is suggested that Marmoush would ‘immediately agree’ to sign for Liverpool given the chance.

Eintracht Frankfurt have slapped an asking price of between €50m and €60m on the attacker’s head.

That would be well within reach for Liverpool if they do decide to formalise their interest in Marmoush.