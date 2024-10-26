Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Jon Newsome believes that neither Joel Piroe nor Mateo Joseph have nailed down the striker’s role at Leeds United this season.

Leeds started the season with young hitman Joseph as their first choice striker as boss Daniel Farke placed real faith in the Spaniard.

He was forced to abandon that faith after a lengthy goal drought for Joseph and slotted Piroe into the striker’s role.

Piroe though has now not scored for the last three Championship games and drew a blank on Saturday as Leeds were held to a 0-0 draw by Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Joseph is itching to reclaim his starting spot, but Newsome thinks neither player has done enough to nail it down.

The Leeds great is of the view that instead it will be Patrick Bamford banging on the manager’s door for a chance.

“Neither of the strikers, i.e. Piroe or Joseph, have actually nailed down that role”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds after the draw at Bristol City.

“Not one of them has taken that shirt and said ‘right, this is mine’.

“Also, we’ve got to mention you’ve got Patrick Bamford waiting in the wings now.

“I’m sure he has been knocking on the gaffer’s door and been wanting to get his opportunity.”

Leeds have found the back of the net 19 times in their 12 Championship games so far this season, conceding eight goals in the process.