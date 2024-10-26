Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City out on loan star Kalvin Phillips is not going to see his loan terminated by Ipswich Town in January, Kieran McKenna has insisted.

Phillips shone at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa, but has struggled to repeat that form since leaving Elland Road.

He failed to make any impact at Manchester City and was loaned to West Ham United for the second half of last term, while this season he is on loan at Ipswich.

It was suggested recently that the Tractor Boys will pull the trigger on the loan in January and send Phillips back to Manchester City.

McKenna though insists such talk is just nonsense.

He insists Phillips played well against Brentford and there have been no talks about a loan cancellation.

“What can I say about that? Proper, proper nonsense”, McKenna told the media after the 4-3 loss to the Bees.

“There have been no conversations of the like.

“I think it’s a real shame. He had a very good game.”

Phillips started in the game against Brentford and clocked the full 90 minutes as Ipswich continue to struggle for points in the Premier League.