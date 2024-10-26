Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Bristol City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Bristol City in a Championship encounter at Ashton Gate this afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men head into the clash in good heart after back to back wins over Sheffield United and Watford, respectively, strengthened their automatic promotion hopes.

While Leeds start as strong favourites to claim another three points today, Bristol City have yet to lose at Ashton Gate in the Championship.

Leeds did win at Ashton Gate last season, grabbing a 1-0 win courtesy of a Willy Gnonto goal.

The Whites have Illan Meslier in goal this afternoon, while Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram line up as a back four.

Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka start for Leeds in midfield, with the attacking threat being led by Brenden Aaronson, Dan James, Willy Gnonto and striker Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to chop and change then he has options on the bench and they include Manor Solomon and Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United Team vs Bristol City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, Aaronson, James, Gnonto, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Schmidt, Debayo, Guilavogui, Crew, Solomon, Gelhardt, Joseph, Bamford