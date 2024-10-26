Aberdeen legend Willie Miller thinks how brave Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is to chase wins is ‘unheard of’.

Thelin’s side were being held at 0-0 by Dundee United at Pittodrie in the last ten minutes on Saturday evening and the Scottish Premiership encounter looked set to end in a draw.

The Aberdeen manager though threw on substitutes in the closing stages and it was one of those who was introduced, in the shape of Peter Ambrose, who came up with the winner six minutes from time.

ALL EYES ON THAT SATURDAY NIGHT +3⃣!!! pic.twitter.com/hhBgraTHDj — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 26, 2024

The three points puts Aberdeen on top of the Scottish Premiership table and continues their strong start to the campaign.

For Miller, it is Thelin’s bravery in chasing wins that is something noteworthy and also something very rare.

“Since he has came to the club, if substitutions are needed he will make them. That is Thelin’s mantra”, Miller said on BBC Sportsound.

“He did the exact same last weekend at Celtic Park. He goes 4-2-4, it is unheard of.”

Aberdeen now have a nine-point advantage over third placed Rangers and a three-point lead over second placed Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Both Rangers and Celtic are in action on Sunday.