Carl Recine/Getty Images

Mansfield Town star Stephen McLaughlin believes that his side worked out how to play against Birmingham City and should have really beaten Blues.

Chris Davies took his League One leaders to Field Mill to face an in-form Mansfield outfit and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Blues took the lead after just ten minutes, but were pegged back just after the hour mark and Mansfield had chances to take all three points and cause what would have been a real upset.

Defender McLaughlin thinks that Mansfield just needed time to work out how to handle Birmingham and once they had done so they could not wait for the chance to get stuck into Blues.

He feels he should have scored what would have proven to be the winner for Nigel Clough’s men.

“It took us a while to figure them out and once we figured them out, once we were more brave, stepping on to people, we figured it out”, McLaughlin told Mansfield’s media.

“We couldn’t wait for the second half to begin because we knew what we had to do really.

“We created numerous chances against them, sat in, countered on them; it was perfect really.

“We just needed that goal and I could have, should have, provided that.”

Despite being held at Mansfield, Birmingham remain top of the League One table, three points ahead of Wycombe Wanderers in second.

Clough’s Mansfield remain in fourth and are just five points off Birmingham.