Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United are taking a close look at teenage defender Abdul Rashid Adam, who has joined the club on trial, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are keen to make sure they have as many top talents in their academy as possible and they have been drawn to the potential of Adam.

He is currently at a side in Ghana’s second division, Benrab FC, but has caught the eye of clubs across Europe.

West Ham have now moved to bring him to the London Stadium on trial for the next few weeks as they take a close look at what he can do.

The Hammers believe they have a number of top defenders currently within their academy system.

They are still keen to take a look at Adam though as they decide whether to offer him a permanent contract to make the switch to England.

Hammers sporting director Tim Steidten is the man who moved to bring over Adam.

Adam will train with West Ham’s Under-18s side as he bids to show the Hammers just what he can do.