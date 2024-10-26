Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chris Sutton thinks that Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood is the most underrated striker in the Premier League.

Forest signed the 32-year-old New Zealand international, initially on loan, from Newcastle United in the January 2023 transfer window.

He top scored in the Premier League for the Tricky Trees last season, striking 14 times, as the club maintained their top flight status.

This season Wood has gone from strength to strength and has found the back of the net an impressive seven times in nine Premier League outings so far.

Sutton has seen enough of the ex-Leeds United man to feel that when it comes to Premier League strikers, Wood is the most underrated there is.

He wrote on X: “Name a more underrated striker in the Premier League than Chris Wood? You can’t…”

Wood scored twice in Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win away at Leicester City on Friday night to continue the Tricky Trees’ superb start to the campaign.

Forest will hope Wood remains in red hot form when they are next in action, at the City Ground against West Ham United in the Premier League.