Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier feels that Bristol City ‘parked the bus’ against the Whites at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The Whites were looking to pick up another three points in the Championship after wins over Sheffield United and Watford, and they did start as firm favourites to beat Bristol City.

Daniel Farke’s men could find no way through though and had to settle for a 0-0 draw with the Robins.

Meslier feels that Leeds were searching for an opening which could have come from a set piece or a player in space, but it never came.

He is of the view that Bristol City parked the bus, but feels Leeds need to learn from such tactics as they are sure to continue to encounter them.

“A set piece or something like this, you never know, or try to find the player in free space”, Meslier told LUTV.

“We just tried to move their block. It was not easy because they play pretty deep.

“They parked the bus.

“They are not the first team we have faced who play like this. We have to get used [to it] because it will happen again for sure.

“It’s a good challenge to be honest, but we like challenges and we keep going.”

Leeds may find their next opponents, Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road, taking a defensive approach and trying to frustrate the Whites.