Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are ready to splash the cash in the January transfer window after their tough start to the campaign, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles were hoping to hit the ground running under Oliver Glasner in the Premier League this term, but that has not happened.

They got their first win of the campaign on Sunday by edging out Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Selhurst Park, thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s first half goal.

The result still leaves Palace just two points above the relegation zone though and the club hierarchy are concerned.

They will release money to be spent in the transfer market when the window swings back open for business in January.

Crystal Palace have a preference for players they can develop though rather than ready-made stars.

Whether that will fit the bill if the Eagles are in a relegation battle remains to be seen.

They are keen on landing Millwall winger Romain Esse and have scouted him on multiple occasions of late.