George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has admitted he does not see how a Whites player picking up £15,000 a week in wages fits into Daniel Farke’s team.

Farke saw his side held to a 0-0 draw away at Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon and it again sparked the debate about who should be leading the line for the Whites.

The Leeds boss began the campaign with Mateo Joseph as his main striker, but then swapped him out for Joel Piroe when the Spaniard struggled to score.

Piroe has found the back of the net regularly, but has not scored in Leeds’ last three outings.

Striker Joe Gelhardt, who earns £15,000 per week (according to Capology) is on the bench and some fans have suggested giving him a go.

Newsome though does not see how Gelhardt fits into the team as he does not think he is a number 9, or indeed a number 10.

“I think Joe Gelhardt is quite a way down the pecking order I really do”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“I don’t see how he fits into that team.

“He’s definitely not a 9, he’s not one who’s going to lead the line. I don’t see him as a 10.

“I think he is the kind of striker who has to play off another striker. I see him in a two.

“I find it difficult to see how he fits in, really.”

Farke also has another striker in the shape of Patrick Bamford looking to force his way into the picture.