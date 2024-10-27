Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have officially named their starting side and substitutes to play Motherwell at Fir Park in an away Scottish Premiership encounter.

The Bhoys put in an impressive performance in the Champions League in midweek when they visited Italy and came away with a 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Now, with Aberdeen having won on Saturday to pull three points ahead of Celtic, Brendan Rodgers will be keen for his men to make no mistake against Motherwell and close the gap.

Motherwell lost 1-0 at home to Dundee in their last outing, but before that had strung together a three-game winning run.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic today, while Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Alex Valle are the back four.

In midfield, Celtic go with Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo and Reo Hatate, while James Forrest and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rodgers can look to his bench if changes are needed at any point today and his options include Luis Palma and Arne Engels.

Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle, McCowan, Hatate, Bernardo, Forrest, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Taylor, Palma, Idah, Kuhn, Yang, Carter-Vickers, Engels, Ralston