Fixture: Rangers vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers returned to form on Thursday evening when they thrashed Romanian outfit FCSB at Ibrox 4-0 in the Europa League.

Philippe Clement will now want that display following up domestically as he tries to get Rangers back on track in the Scottish Premiership.

They start as red hot favourites to grab a win, with St Mirren arriving on the back of three straight defeats.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers today, while the Gers name a back four of Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leon Balogun, Robin Propper and Jefte.

Midfield sees Clement go with Connor Barron, Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami support Hamza Igamane.

Clement has options on the bench if needed today and they include James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

Butland, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, Propper, Jefte, Barron, Raskin, Diomande, Cerny, Bajrami, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Tavernier, Dessers, Dowell, Sterling, McCausland, Fraser, McKinnon, Lovelace