Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has settled on his starting eleven and substitutes to take on Manchester United at the London Stadium this afternoon.

There is some pressure building on Lopetegui following West Ham’s lacklustre Premier League form and the Spaniard could desperately do with a win today.

He will have to make do without key man Mohammed Kudus, who is suspended following his sending off at Tottenham Hotspur.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug also continues to be unavailable due to a calf injury.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for West Ham, who name a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, Lopetegui goes with Edson Alvarez, Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler, while Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

The West Ham boss can shuffle his pack with his substitutes if needed and options include Jean-Clair Todibo and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester United

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soler, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Summerville, Guilherme, Ings, Todibo, Soucek, Irving