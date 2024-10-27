David Ramos/Getty Images

Leeds United and Rangers linked free agent Ryan Kent is wanted by League One side Leyton Orient, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The winger is currently a free agent after his contract at Turkish giants Fenerbahce was terminated by mutual consent.

He can play for a new club from January, but could train sooner than that and interested clubs will try to put a deal in place.

Kent’s former side Rangers have been linked with an interest and Gers boss Philippe Clement has admitted he is an admirer.

Leeds are long time fans of Kent and have tried to sign him in the past; the Whites could make a fresh attempt to bolster their promotion bid in the Championship.

Clubs are already moving for Kent though and League One side Leyton Orient have gone in with an enquiry.

The Os are hoping they can tempt Kent back to England and to Brisbane Road.

Whether Kent will be attracted to the idea of playing for a side sitting in 20th spot in the League One table is unclear.

He also has interest from Saudi Arabia and that would represent a big money move for the winger.