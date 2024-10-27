Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has compared an Arsenal star to Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp as he feels he often leaves his foot in during challenges.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool visited the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and came from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead with just nine minutes on the clock, but Virgil van Dijk levelled for Liverpool nine minutes later.

The Gunners did lead at half-time thanks to a Mikel Merino goal minutes before the break, but Mohamed Salah claimed a share of the spoils with his strike nine minutes from time.

Arsenal had Kai Havertz on for the full 90 minutes and after a challenge on Wataru Endo in stoppage time, Liverpool legend Thompson made a Bergkamp comparison.

“Havertz is one of those, a little bit like Dennis Bergkamp, leaves a little foot in there every now and again”, Thompson said on LFC TV.

“When he’s your player you quite like it; a forward who is committed like that.”

The result leaves Liverpool one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Arsenal are five points off the pace.