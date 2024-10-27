David Balogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to take the trip to Selhurst Park to face Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.

Postecoglou knows his men face opponents who are desperate to record a win and ease the pressure on Glasner, and the Australian will want no slip-ups.

History is firmly on Spurs’ side today as they have won an impressive 15 of their last 18 league meetings with Palace, losing just once.

Postecoglou is without Djed Spence, who has a groin problem, while Heung-Min Son is also absent.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Tottenham, who go with a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van den Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Postecoglou pick Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, while Brennan Johnson, Mikey Moore and Dominic Solanke lead the attacking threat.

If the Spurs boss needs to make changes then his options on the bench today include Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Moore

Substitutes: Forster, Davies, Dragusin, Gray, Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall, Werner, Richarlison