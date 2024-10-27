George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has picked his team to go up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Howe takes his men to Stamford Bridge for the Premier League contest sitting in 12th spot in the table, but knowing a win would put them one point better off than Chelsea, who sit in seventh.

Chelsea were beaten at Liverpool in their last league outing, but returned to winning ways in midweek when they thrashed Panathinaikos 4-1 in the Conference League.

Howe is without striker Callum Wilson, who has a back injury, while Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles remain unavailable.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle today, while Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall form the back four

Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali slot into midfield, while further up the pitch the Magpies have Miguel Almiron and Harvey Barnes supporting Alexander Isak.

Howe has options on the bench if changes are needed and they include Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Chelsea

Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Tonali, Almiron, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Ruddy, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley