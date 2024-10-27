Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sturm Graz coach Christian Ilzer has revealed that Malick Yalcouye, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, reminds him of Naby Keita during his stint at Liverpool.

Ilzer has put Sturm Graz on top of Austrian football and they dethroned Red Bull Salzburg as Bundesliga champions last season.

Red Bull Salzburg responded by appointing former Liverpool assistant Pep Ljinders as their new boss, but Sturm Graz thumped them 5-0 at the start of October.

Brighton talent Yalcouye, on loan at Sturm Graz, scored the opener and has so far made a big impression at the Austrian side.

Ilzer even sees shades of Keita from his time at Liverpool in the Seagulls youngster.

“I always say he reminds me of Naby Keita from his Liverpool days”, the coach told Austrian daily the Kleine Zeitung.

“Why shouldn’t Malick Yalcouye become a player like that?”

Brighton beat off competition to land the highly rated midfielder from Swedish side IFK Goteborg in the summer.

The Seagulls will be looking for the 18-year-old to develop rapidly in Austria, where Sturm Graz lead the table and look strong contenders to retain their title.