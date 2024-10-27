Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers attacker Steven Thompson believes the Gers were far from convincing in their 2-1 win over St Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday.

Philippe Clement was looking for his side to build on not just the result, but also the performance shown in Thursday’s 4-0 thrashing of Romanian side FCSB in the Europa League.

While Rangers did get the win against St Mirren, thanks to goals from Mohammed Diomande and Vaclav Cerny, the performance left questions.

Thompson thinks the opening 45 minutes from the Gers was hugely disappointing and while the second half did see some improvement, the performance overall was far from convincing.

The former Ger said on BBC Sportsound: “There was a slight improvement in the second half from Rangers in terms of tempo and creating opportunities. The first half was incredibly disappointing.

“St Mirren were excellent in the first half. Second half, they were good but didn’t create that big chance they were waiting for to try and get themselves in front.

“Then [Cyriel] Dessers did really well to cut it back for Cerny, who had a simple tap-in. It was an important win, but it was far from convincing.”

Clement chose to leave club captain James Tavernier on the bench and only brought him on just after the hour mark, while Dessers was introduced at half time.

Next up for Rangers is a midweek Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.