Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Arsenal and Chelsea were both rejected as options by a prolific striker in the summer transfer window and the player’s reasoning has now been revealed.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been expected to sign a new goal-getter in the summer and were linked with a host of options, including Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea were also active in the hunt to add to their attacking options under Enzo Maresca.

One player who was in high demand during the summer transfer window was Serhou Guirassy, after he scored 28 league goals last season for Stuttgart.

Multiple clubs around Europe were interested in the 28-year-old but in the end, Nuri Sahin’s Borussia Dortmund side got hold of him.

Guirassy could potentially have ended up in the Premier League, but he considered his options carefully and was not keen on Arsenal or Chelsea.

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Guirassy rejected Chelsea because he was not impressed by what he saw as their wild and unpredictable transfer policy.

When it came to Arsenal, the striker believed that the style of play preferred by Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium did just not suit him.

Both London clubs failed to secure a striker by the end of the transfer window after missing out on the current Borussia Dortmund man.

He has continued to find the back of the net regularly at his new home too, with seven goals in just nine outings across all competitions so far this term.