Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic legend Pat Bonner believes Brendan Rodgers faces a big decision when it comes to who he is going to pick as his centre-back partnership in the upcoming games.

Rodgers’ side scored a comfortable 3-0 win away at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, thanks to goals from Luke McCowan, Alistair Johnston and Adam Idah.

A big positive for Celtic was the return of Cameron Carter-Vickers, who came on off the bench in the 68th minute.

Auston Trusty and Liam Scales started the game as the centre-back partnership and Bonner thinks that Rodgers has a big decision to make.

He takes it for granted that Carter-Vickers will come back into the side and is waiting to see who Rodgers picks to partner him.

“The big question mark now for Rodgers is who will he put in alongside Carter-Vickers?” Bonner said on BBC Sportsound.

“Will it be Trusty or will it be Scales?

“That’s a big, big decision.”

Celtic are due to play host to Dundee at Celtic Park in midweek in the Scottish Premiership, before they then have the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup on the agenda, with Aberdeen the opposition.