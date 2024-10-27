Richard Pelham/Getty Images

One of West Ham United’s top stars is shaping up to be a major target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, who could offer the Hammers a big profit on him.

The Irons were very much active in the summer transfer window where they made significant additions to their team and also managed to keep their in-demand stars.

A raft of signings and a new manager in the shape of Julen Lopetegui have so far not paid big dividends though, despite victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

West Ham could be looking to go again in the market and an injection of funds from a major sale could appeal.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Hammers star Mohammed Kudus is now becoming a big target for clubs in Saudi Arabia and that could had the Premier League side a substantial fee.

It is suggested that the entire deal could see a Saudi club sink €100m into the deal to take Kudus to the Kingdom.

A big salary could prove to be a big temptation for Kudus to make the move.

The Irons paid €44.5m to Ajax for Kudus last year if a deal with a Saudi Arabian side is struck in the upcoming months, they would book significant profit on the attacker’s potential sale.