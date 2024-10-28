Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Swedish giants Malmo are holding concrete talks to land an Aston Villa player in the January transfer window and the signs are Villa are prepared to let him leave.

Malmo currently sit top of the Swedish top flight with just three games left for them to play and boasting a five-point lead over second placed Hammarby.

While Malmo have continued to dominate domestically, they have struggled to make a big impact in Europe and have lost two of their three Europa League league phase games so far.

Now Malmo are eyeing a January reinforcement and want to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

Concrete talks are taking place between the parties in an attempt to find an agreement ahead of the January window.

It is suggested that Aston Villa are open to letting Olsen move on, despite the fact that he is under contract..

Malmo are exploring several possibilities to bring the 34-year-old back to his homeland.

However, it has not been ruled out that other clubs could try to push themselves into the picture, especially as Aston Villa look prepared to sanction a departure for the goalkeeper.