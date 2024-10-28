Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Premier League forward Theo Walcott feels Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin needs a partner up front to help him out as he bids to boost his confidence.

The 27-year-old striker has been a subject of interest for many teams around the Premier League and outside England as well as his contract ticks down.

Even though he has scored two league goals this season alongside providing an assist, the Toffees frontman has not been able to provide a direct goal contribution in the last five league games.

Walcott stressed that Calvert-Lewin is a crucial player for the Toffees and he feels his style of play suits the way Everton set themselves up.

The former Arsenal man insisted if Sean Dyche pairs Calvert-Lewin with a striking partner he feels it will help him out and in turn give more confidence to the 27-year-old.

“Sean Dyche would not want to lose someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club”, Walcott said on the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“Especially when they are moving into the new stadium.

“He is a player that plays to Everton’s strengths, at times, but I do think he needs a partner just to help him out and help his confidence.”

Dyche’s side will face bottom-of-the-table Southampton next weekedn and Calvert-Lewin will be looking to end his dry spell in front of goal at St. Mary’s.