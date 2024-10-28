Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton Under-21 boss Paul Tait has revealed the reason why young goalkeeper Zan-Luk Leban was not sent out on a loan spell in the summer.

The Toffees youth set-up has produced quality Premier League stars over the years and they also develop young players in their academy.

Slovenia Under-21 international shot-stopper Leban is considered a top prospect and he played in the National League last season with Farsley Celtic.

Despite clocking 41 appearances for the Celt Army last term, Leban stayed at Everton this campaign and has played three times for the club’s Under-21s this term.

Tait revealed that Leban helps out the first team, is always around them and he insisted that is the reason why he was not given a loan move in the summer.

“Zan was excellent. He is an excellent goalkeeper, we are lucky to have him”, Tait told the club’s official website after the young Toffees beat Liverpool Under-21s last weekend.

“He is in and around supporting the first-team so he has not gone out on loan.

“We are lucky to get him for the odd game, he is a fantastic lad and we all love him.

“He had a great game today, he made some really good saves.”

Now it remains to be seen if the 21-year-old Slovenian will be allowed to go out on loan in the January winter transfer window for regular competitive game time.