Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala is of the view that Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Cadamarteri has an ability to leap phenomenally.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Sheffield Wednesday and he joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan this summer.

Cadamarteri has featured nine times for Lincoln City in the league and on Saturday scored the winner to help the Imps seal a 2-1 victory over Stockport County.

The Owls loanee scored with his header from a corner in the 66th minute and Skubala hailed the header as fantastic.

Lincoln boss Skubala believes that Cadamarteri has phenomenal leaping ability and pointed out that the Sheffield Wednesday loanee can generate a lot of power during jumps.

When asked whether the goal was a result of Cadamarteri working with Lincoln’s staff on set piece routines, Skubala told the club’s media: “Yes, a little bit, but also that is Bailey.

“You see his leap; his leap is phenomenal, so I think there is a bit of work on it; there is a little bit of Bailey, a lot of Bailey in there, the power he has got to be able to leap like that.

“I thought it was a fantastic header.”

Cadamateri has so far scored four times in all competitions for the Imps and he will be hoping to net more goals in the coming days.