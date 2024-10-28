Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has hailed Gers midfielder Nicolas Raskin as a fighter and believes that the player has a mentality that suits the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Rangers in the winter of 2023, but a big part of his Gers career has been marred with injuries.

Raskin suffered an injury at the beginning of the ongoing campaign, which forced him to miss the early part of the season.

On Sunday, Raskin started his second game of the season against St. Mirren and Clement hailed the Belgian as a real fighter.

The Gers boss thinks Raskin has been unlucky with his injuries so far and added that the midfielder has good feet and the right mentality to play in a club like Rangers.

“He has been really unlucky in that way when I came in; in the beginning he played, I don’t know, one, two or three games and then he get a really, really bad injury and he was out long time”, Clement said in his post match press conference.

“He got an injury this season, also that he was well out and then you need some time to get back in rhythm and to grow to your best level.

“But I know he is a fighter with good feet and the right mentality that suits this club.

“So I am happy to see now the Nico that I expected already nine months ago, but that is part of football with injuries that you lose some time.”

At the weekend, Raskin played a key part in helping Rangers register a 2-1 victory in the Scottish Premiership over St. Mirren.