Richard Keys believes that there may be trouble ahead for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur and admits he still cannot work out what the Australian is trying to do.

The Lilywhites have lacked the level of consistency that they attained during the early part of Postecoglou’s reign at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

A 1-0 defeat against relegation-battlers Crystal Palace at the weekend was Tottenham’s second defeat in the last three games and pushed them down to eighth in the Premier League.

Keys has been left baffled by Tottenham’s performances and feels that the 59-year-old could find himself in trouble in the near future.

The veteran broadcaster also took time to express surprise at the way Tottenham have been operating this season.

“There may be trouble ahead for big Ange”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I really can’t work Spurs out.”

A second-half collapse against Brighton & Hove Albion in early October saw Tottenham concede a two goal lead from the first half to lose the game 3-2 in the end.

Spurs are in EFL Cup action later this week when they play host to Manchester City.