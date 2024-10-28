Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim is ‘very open’ to taking over as Manchester United boss ‘with immediate effect’.

Manchester United pulled the trigger on Erik ten Hag’s reign as manager on Monday morning and are now searching for a new boss.

The Red Devils are claimed to be keen on Sporting Lisbon coach Amorim, who was the subject of interest from Liverpool and West Ham United earlier this year, before they headed in another direction.

Manchester United have held talks with Sporting Lisbon about taking Amorim to Old Trafford, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

He is the leading candidate to take the job and is ‘very open’ to accepting the post.

Amorim had been wanting to wait until next summer before leaving Sporting Lisbon, however he is prepared to take the Manchester United job ‘with immediate effect’.

Sporting Lisbon currently sit on top of the Portuguese top flight after winning all of their opening nine games so far this season.

Amorim’s Sporting Lisbon will face Manchester United’s rivals Manchester City on 5th November in the Champions League league phase.