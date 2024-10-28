Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou thinks that the more Spurs talent Mikey Moore gets to play in the right environment, the more he is going to thrive.

The 17-year-old winger is highly rated at Tottenham and this season has made seven appearances for the first team so far with three outings in the Europa League.

On Sunday, Moore started his first game in the Premier League for Spurs in their 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Postecoglou thinks that the talent has learned a lot from Sunday’s game but believes that with every appearance Moore is improving.

The Tottenham boss is of the opinion that Moore will keep thriving the more Spurs will be able to get him the opportunities in the right environment.

When asked about Moore’s performance, Postecoglou said in the post match press conference: “Like I said it wasn’t really a great game for anybody out there from our perspective.

“Mikey every time he’s out there he’ll be a better player and the more we can get him out there in the right sort of environment then he’ll keep thriving.

“I’m sure he’ll learn a lot today.

“The kind of team we want to be or the way we want to play we need to be a lot more composed in the way we deal with certain things out there to not let the game get out of control.”

Tottenham are set to face Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and Moore will be hoping to get into the starting line-up for that game.