Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ex-Sunderland star Danny Collins feels the Black Cats will need to add more cover for the full-back positions in the January transfer window.

They have made a flying start to their league campaign as they are sitting at the top of the table, five points above Burnley and Leeds United.

The Black Cats have won nine of their 12 league games and have conceded only nine times in the process.

Collins admitted that strengthening a team that are sitting at the top of the Championship table ahead of the winter transfer window, is a difficult task.

However, he insisted that adding cover for Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin will be crucial just in case they pick up injuries or suspensions in the second half of the season.

“Yes, I am sure they are looking at positions [to strengthen in January]”, Collins said on Sunderland’s post match show.

“It is a difficult one.

“And I think when things are going the way they are and we are sat at the top of the table it is going to be difficult.

“If you are going out in January and you are trying to strengthen the squad, I think you are looking at full-backs.

“Not because they need to come in and play straight away.

“Trai [Hume] is on four yellow cards, obviously you are looking at suspension but you are also looking at cover.

“Left-back, similar with Dennis, [he] had injury issues last season.

“Obviously he is coming through and he looks sharp and fit so far this season.

“Those two positions are where I would worry if we pick up one or two injuries or suspensions.”

Now, only time will tell where Sunderland will focus to add depth and quality to their squad with the January transfer window inching closer.