Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers new boy Neraysho Kasanwirjo has stated that his first start at Ibrox at the weekend against St. Mirren felt unbelievable due to the atmosphere.

Philippe Clement brought in Kasanwirjo on loan from Dutch outfit Feyenoord in the summer to introduce depth into defence.

The 22-year-old started his first game in front of the Ibrox crowd against St. Mirren on Sunday and helped Rangers to register a 2-1 victory in the Scottish Premiership.

Kasanwirjo, who loved the weekend’s atmosphere at Ibrox, declared the experience of his first start in front of the home crowd as unbelievable.

The Rangers loanee stated that the Gers faithful always provide the team with great support and added that the team need to deliver performances to give back to their supporters .

When asked about his first start at Ibrox, Kasanwirjo told the RangersTV: “Unbelievable!

“You see the supporters; they give great support and for us, we needed that and you see, they always stand behind us and then we have to give something back.”

Rangers will play three fixtures against Aberdeen, Motherwell and Greek side Olympiacos before they return to Ibrox to face Hearts on 10th November.