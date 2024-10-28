Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor is of the view that Reading have some standout attacking players in their squad.

Reading have managed to climb up to sixth place in the League One table with five wins from their last six games.

On Tuesday, the Royals are set to take on Stockport County away from home and will be determined to keep up their form against Challinor’s side.

The Stockport boss pointed out that Reading have pace and warned his team that they have to defend in wide areas as Ruben Selles’ side are strong there.

Challinor also stressed that Selles has some standout attacking options at his disposal and added that his team will need to match Reading’s level.

“We have to be better than we were today [Saturday], that is for certain, and if we are then we can win the game, but Reading have their own threats”, Challinor told Stockport County’s in house media.

“We know that they have real pace and we will have to defend well in wide areas.

“They have some standout players that are really attacking for them, so as a minimum you have to match what you are coming up against and if we can do that, then I will always back us to win games of football and if we cannot do that, then we will find it a difficult night.”

On Tuesday, Reading will visit Stockport in search of their fourth straight win in the league and it remains to be seen whether they can achieve it.