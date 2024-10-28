Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Ex-West Ham United midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has admitted that the Irons’ lack of consistency in performances worries him, despite the win over Manchester United.

Julen Lopetegui was heavily backed in the summer transfer window as the Hammers hierarchy conducted significant business to strengthen the squad.

Their start to the season, though, has raised questions even after their latest league game win against Manchester United on Sunday.

The former Irons star feels the West Ham boss is still not sure about his best eleven and admitted their displays so far have been questionable.

Reo-Coker stressed that West Ham’s unpredictable performances and lack of consistency really worry him.

“One thing that worries me about West Ham is that you still don’t know what you are going to get from them each time they play”, Reo-Coker said on BBC Radio 5 live about his former side.

“Lopetegui still doesn’t know his best line-up and there are still cracks in their performance.

“There are still more questions than answers when I look at their team and their display.”

West Ham will look to win their second game on the bounce when they face seventh-placed Nottingham Forest at the City Ground early next month.