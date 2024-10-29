Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers star Neraysho Kasanwirjo has revealed that the Gers’ experienced players shout instructions during the game to guide young players.

The Glasgow outfit have not had the desired start to their league campaign as they are already six points behind their rivals Celtic.

At the weekend, Rangers managed to secure a 2-1 victory against St. Mirren at Ibrox with the help of Mohamed Diomande and Vaclav Cerny’s goals.

Kasanwirjo, who played a part in Rangers’ victory at the weekend, pointed out that Philippe Clement has a mix of experience and young players in his squad.

He added that experienced players in Rangers squad shout instructions during the game to guide the young players, which according to Kasnwirjo is exactly what the team need.

“We have a lot of experienced players in this team and a lot of young guys”, Kasanwirjo told Rangers TV.

“I think experienced players they always keep shouting, keep shouting and keep shouting and that is what we need and then you see Tav [James Tavernier] coming on, Dujon [Sterling] coming on and Ross [McCausland] coming on and they bring energy and that is good for the team and yes, everybody does their job and you know the goal will come.”

Rangers are set to visit Pittodrie on Wednesday to take on Jimmy Thelin’s high flying Aberdeen side in an important Scottish Premiership clash.