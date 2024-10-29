Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

FC Porto coach Vitor Bruno has hailed Arsenal loan star Fabio Vieira as a ‘genius’ and insisted that the Gunners man has shown his desire to play.

The Premier League giants paid €35m to Porto in the summer of 2022 to sign the Portuguese, but his time at Arsenal has not gone as planned.

He is one game shy of making 50 Arsenal appearances but he has been majorly restricted due to picking up injuries and strong competition to get in the team.

The Gunners loaned him back to Porto for a season and Porto boss Bruno insisted that Vieira has that ‘genius’ in him.

However, it is not only Vieira’s raw ability that impressed him, but according to Bruno, the 24-year-old has shown the desire to play for Porto.

“Fabio is Fabio, he is no longer a rookie, he has genius within him, that trait that is innate, but more important is everything else he has done”, Bruno said at a press conference about the Arsenal loan star.

“What he has been doing for the past four or five years, he will continue to do well.

“The rest, he has done and has given very strong signals to me and the technical team, so that we can make decisions.”

Vieira has started only one league game for Porto this season so far; he will need to put in performances for the rest of the season if he wants to be part of Mikel Arteta’s future plans.