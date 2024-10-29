Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ross County midfielder Aidan Denholm has warned opponents Hibernian that he and his team-mates are buzzing following their win against Kilmarnock and will be confident heading into Wednesday’s game.

After back-to-back defeats against Celtic and St Johnstone, Ross County returned to winning ways with a win over Kilmarnock on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

Now they await David Gray’s Hibs side, who are already under pressure after a disappointing start to their league campaign.

After nine games Hibs find themselves bottom of the table and are in desperate need of points to improve their position.

Denholm though has warned their opponents that they are not going to find it easy as Ross County’s players are buzzing right now and will look carry their form into the game.

“I think the boys will be full of confidence, but the gaffer told us to celebrate on the night and enjoy that winning feeling before all eyes move on to Wednesday”, Denholm was quoted as saying by the Ross-Shire Journal.

“We want to show the fans we can win again, and go on a wee run.

“The boys are buzzing, but it’s a big game on Wednesday so that’s where our focus is now.

“I think the last three points we got was against Dundee, and then we got a point against St Johnstone.

“We want to be winning games, and we want to go back-to-back now.

“It’s all eyes on Wednesday.”

Another defeat for Hibernian, at the hands of Ross County, would pile even more pressure on Hibs boss Gray.