Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno is of the view that under Erik ten Hag, the gap between Manchester United and other top clubs in Europe grew bigger and bigger every moment.

Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United came under huge scrutiny after their disappointing league campaign last season, but the club hierarchy decided to continue with the Dutchman in the summer.

Now, after a poor start to the season under Ten Hag, Manchester United’s hierarchy on Monday decided to sack the Dutch tactician and appoint his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy as an interim manager.

Moreno thinks that under Ten Hag, the Red Devils never showed signs of progress; instead, he believes that Manchester United regressed beyond expectations.

He also stressed that during Ten Hag’s tenure as in charge of the Old Trafford outfit the gap between them and the top outfits all across the world increased massively and thinks that Manchester United should have sacked the Dutchman a long time ago.

“We keep talking about the word progression and I think we should talk about regression when it comes to Manchester United and Erik ten Hag”, Moreno said on ESPN.

“There was never a sign of progress; there were always signs of going backwards and backwards and further backwards and further backwards and just when you thought you could not go even further back, there he goes, going even further back.

“Every hour and every day that Erik ten Hag was in place as a manager of Manchester United meant that the gap between them and the top clubs in the Premier League in fact, the top clubs anywhere was getting wider and wider, bigger and bigger. and that difference and that gap was never going to come closer.

“This day has had to come a long time ago, but I suppose better late than never.”

It is suggested that Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is the favourite to succeed Ten Hag at Old Trafford.