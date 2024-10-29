Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall believes that the Magpies have improved in recent games and feels the fans will be impressed with what they have seen.

Eddie Howe’s men have not made a great start to their Premier League campaign as they are currently sitting 12th in the league table, following nine games of action.

Newcastle have lost two of their last three league games and their last league win was against strugglers Wolves, in mid-September.

Hall feels more consistent displays over 90 minutes will help Newcastle climb up the table in the upcoming matches.

The Magpies left-back stressed that they have improved in recent games and feels the Newcastle supporters should be pleased with that.

The 20-year-old told BBC Radio Newcastle: “I think in the last three or four games, since the Manchester City game really, we have shown a lot in the games for the fans and people on the outside to look at and be impressed with.

“We have looked back to ourselves so, if we can continue to do that and become more consistent over the whole 90 minutes, then I think we have a good chance of progressing up the table.”

The Magpies have two difficult games in prospect this week as they face Chelsea on Wednesday in the EFL Cup and another London side in the shape of Arsenal, who are eager for a win, in the Premier League at the weekend.